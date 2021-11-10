-$0.03 EPS Expected for BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

BIOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BIOLASE by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 52,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

