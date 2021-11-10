-$0.03 EPS Expected for BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BIOLASE by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 52,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.