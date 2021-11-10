-$0.08 EPS Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.13). Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.98.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.50. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Plug Power by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.