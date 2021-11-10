-$0.14 EPS Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

In other news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $40.14.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

