$0.16 EPS Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Dynatrace reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Shares of DT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.57, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.