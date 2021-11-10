-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million.

WEBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEBR opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.19. Weber has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

