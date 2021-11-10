-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow eFFECTOR Therapeutics.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68.
NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $10.83 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc
