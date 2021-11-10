-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $10.83 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

