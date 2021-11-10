$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Mimecast posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

MIME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens raised their target price on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of MIME opened at $79.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.77. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $1,030,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,742,205. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after purchasing an additional 267,353 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mimecast by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mimecast by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,416,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.