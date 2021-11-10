$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Avangrid posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 15.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 27.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 31.3% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $231,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.27. 294,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,255. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

