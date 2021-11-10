$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Premier Financial posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFC shares. Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Premier Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,364,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after buying an additional 77,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.39. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

