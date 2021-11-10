$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.91. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,889,000 after acquiring an additional 96,546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,536,000 after buying an additional 65,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,596,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,015,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,751,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

