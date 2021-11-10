$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will report sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $629.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.98. 1,907,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,166,565 shares of company stock worth $108,992,421. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 33.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 112.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $695,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 45,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,159,000 after purchasing an additional 296,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

