$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Worthington Industries reported sales of $731.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOR traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.71. 168,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,052. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

