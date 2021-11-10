1,156 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,934. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $131.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.