117,224 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 117,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,977,000 after buying an additional 537,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $7,968,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,615,000 after buying an additional 120,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.95. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

