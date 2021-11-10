12,028 Shares in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTWNU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 192.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter.

Bridgetown stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

