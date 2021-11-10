125,000 Shares in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Purchased by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIBS. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

