13,365 Shares in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 9.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acutus Medical by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 100.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

