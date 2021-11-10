13,500 Shares in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.22.

Ashland Global stock opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.08.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

