14,115 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Bought by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 125.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UA opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

UA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

