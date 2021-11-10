163,857 Shares in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DHT by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.50 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

