17,528 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Hologic by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Hologic by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.