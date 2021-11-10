$176.64 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post $176.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.60 million to $183.02 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $171.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $710.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.50 million to $716.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $794.42 million, with estimates ranging from $779.57 million to $815.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.71.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $384.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,575. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $421.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.45. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $384.56 and a 12-month high of $601.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

