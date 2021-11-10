$177.91 Million in Sales Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to announce sales of $177.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.40 million and the lowest is $175.10 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $162.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $714.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.78 million to $719.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $778.47 million, with estimates ranging from $764.64 million to $796.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,660,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Axos Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 299,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.41. 222,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

