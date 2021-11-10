1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 28,408 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,408 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $266,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML opened at $850.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $397.98 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $812.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.28. The firm has a market cap of $348.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.