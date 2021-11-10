1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 264,660 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,660 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.59% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $419,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 903,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,153,000 after acquiring an additional 236,601 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 71,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,475,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

Shares of BIP opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

