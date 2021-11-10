1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $712.33 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,181,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,365,875 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $712,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $150.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

