1,917 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Acquired by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after buying an additional 68,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,233,000 after buying an additional 79,804 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,590,000 after buying an additional 263,302 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after buying an additional 938,636 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.04. 1,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average of $119.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $94.89 and a 1-year high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,419. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

