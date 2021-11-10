1irstcoin (FST) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $34.52 million and $46,192.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000355 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000940 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,435,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.