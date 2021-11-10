$221.52 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to report sales of $221.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.00 million. CURO Group reported sales of $202.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $814.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $806.04 million to $821.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.99 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

CURO Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,584,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,001 shares of company stock worth $3,728,120. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

