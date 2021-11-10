257,800 Shares in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 257,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Yext at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 111,083 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 70.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 281,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,599 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $401,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

NYSE YEXT opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on YEXT. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $70,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,967 shares of company stock worth $1,029,265 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.