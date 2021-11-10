$26.68 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post sales of $26.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $20.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $92.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.69 million to $97.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $147.63 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $172.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,432. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,833,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 267,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 98,085 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 100.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,159 shares during the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

