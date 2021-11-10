2,734 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Shares of CAT opened at $209.67 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.47 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

