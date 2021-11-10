$28.89 Million in Sales Expected for Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will report sales of $28.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.87 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year sales of $113.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.95 million to $118.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $171.48 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $174.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. 2,580,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,106. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80. Matterport has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,594,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,562,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,005,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $1,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

