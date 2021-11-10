28,570 Shares in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 51.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 57.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. bought 28,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $124,622.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Largent bought 10,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 44,405 shares of company stock worth $195,822. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

