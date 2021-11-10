29,271 Shares in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth $2,563,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth $5,718,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth $9,840,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth $1,981,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth $39,068,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DSEY shares. Mizuho started coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

