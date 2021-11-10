2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. 2U updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 124,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,699. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70. 2U has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $59.74.

Several research firms recently commented on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

