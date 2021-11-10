-$3.80 EPS Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to post earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.26). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($5.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($18.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.18) to ($16.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.50) to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Truist raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.58. The company had a trading volume of 32,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

