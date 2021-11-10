$300,000.00 in Sales Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report $300,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $250,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $3.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $4.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 6,673.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 263,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

