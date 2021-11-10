300,000 Shares in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JUGGU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JUGGU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

