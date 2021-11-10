302 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.75.

Charter Communications stock opened at $697.34 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $736.78 and a 200-day moving average of $725.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

