31,535 Shares in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in WesBanco by 13.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth $3,345,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSBC. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

