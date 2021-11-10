353 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,169,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $3,422,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $494,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 259,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK stock opened at $169.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.