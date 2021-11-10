$4.13 EPS Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.10 and the highest is $4.16. Lennar reported earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $14.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.66 to $15.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $107.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. raised its position in Lennar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

