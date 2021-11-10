$4.67 Million in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post sales of $4.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $6.00 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $3.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $23.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.80 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

VYNE stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $755,740.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

