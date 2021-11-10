4,093 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

BIV traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,779. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

