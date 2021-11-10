$431.31 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post $431.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $462.01 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $348.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CRS traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $32.86. 8,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,456 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,018,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,819,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,518,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

