$5.27 EPS Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to post $5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.71. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings per share of $10.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $26.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.35 to $27.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.39 to $17.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

LH traded down $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.55. 989,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,655. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.25 and a 200 day moving average of $282.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $192.79 and a 52 week high of $309.60.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,586,000 after buying an additional 65,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after buying an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,262,000 after buying an additional 155,637 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

