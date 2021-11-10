$50.63 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report sales of $50.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.27 million to $50.84 million. Model N posted sales of $41.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $192.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.23 million to $192.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $214.34 million, with estimates ranging from $213.32 million to $216.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Model N’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

MODN traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.90. 234,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,201. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Model N news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Model N during the first quarter valued at $47,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 499.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Model N by 150.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

