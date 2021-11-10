50,000 Shares in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Alpha Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASPC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,855,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $12,136,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPC opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

