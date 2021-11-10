$59.57 Million in Sales Expected for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will post sales of $59.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.40 million and the highest is $61.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full year sales of $241.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $243.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $306.33 million, with estimates ranging from $298.70 million to $313.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Beauty Health.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

SKIN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. 4,200,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,034. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.84. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $734,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

